Indian Bank soars 3.65%, Gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 166.15, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.15, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 16144.55. The Sensex is at 54199.43, down 0.52%. Indian Bank has risen around 3.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 6.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2609.95, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

