Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 0.88%, rises for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 856, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.83% gain in NIFTY and a 13.3% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 856, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 16136.85. The Sensex is at 54178.79, down 0.56%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 14.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40925.25, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

