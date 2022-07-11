Biocon Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 328, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.83% jump in NIFTY and a 13.05% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 328, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 16136.85. The Sensex is at 54178.79, down 0.56%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 0.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12449.45, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 329.35, up 1.73% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.83% jump in NIFTY and a 13.05% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 467.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)