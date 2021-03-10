Indian Bank to raise funds through share sale

State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said its committee of directors has given approval for raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through share sale.
Indian Bank said that the Committee of Directors has accorded approval for raising of equity capital of the bank aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore (including premium) through qualified institutions placement (QIP) in one or more tranches. The fund raising would be subject to all statutory and regulatory approvals, it said.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 March 2021. Shares of Indian Bank fell 2.94% to settle at Rs 135.30 yesterday.
Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 88.06% stake in the bank as on 31 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU