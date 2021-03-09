Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Godrej Industries Ltd notched up volume of 41.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 March 2021.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 1903.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 117.36 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.57% to Rs.440.70. Volumes stood at 56.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd registered volume of 59.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.28% to Rs.33.00. Volumes stood at 8.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.24% to Rs.285.60. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 20.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.11% to Rs.203.65. Volumes stood at 13.09 lakh shares in the last session.

