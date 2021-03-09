MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Transmission Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2021.

MMTC Ltd lost 8.08% to Rs 41.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 6.55% to Rs 741. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd crashed 6.03% to Rs 530.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21965 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd pared 5.41% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd corrected 5.25% to Rs 128.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80043 shares in the past one month.

