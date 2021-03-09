BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2021.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 112.35 at 14:06 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5351 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 68. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1921 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd tumbled 8.76% to Rs 61.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30308 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd dropped 8.44% to Rs 114.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd shed 8.29% to Rs 76.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

