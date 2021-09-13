Indian Economy Should Close FY 2021-22 With A Double-Digit Growth: ASSOCHAM

-
ALSO READ
War-footing Efforts Against Covid-19 To Yield Results In Days: ASSOCHAM
Targeted policy response and easy credit promise to entire healthcare value chain are the most apt measures at this point of time: ASSOCHAM
MSMEs Need To Integrate With Global Value Chain: Union Minister
HGS to help make UK public sector organisations more cost effective
Australia Market ends edge higher
-
Ahead of the festive season, there are signs of improved consumer confidence in several key sectors of the economy, including contact services like hospitality while activities in construction and renovation have been on a pick-up for the past few months leading to return of migrant workers for gainful deployment, an ASSOCHAM assessment has noted. Though on a low base, the Indian economy should close the financial year 2021-22 with a double-digit growth, sustaining the catch-up mode. The bounce back as witnessed during the first quarter of the current fiscal should consolidate into a sustainable trend, going forward.
As the Union Government along with the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra are making coordinated efforts to bring the Covid 19 incidence down with a multi-pronged strategy, the overall situation with regard to the pandemic should further ease up. "While the governments, trade and industry are in a far better position to manage and live with the health challenges, further decline in the number of cases would add to the business confidence. However, Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) would remain one of the most important weapons to defeat the pandemic. We in ASSOCHAM have been consistently reaching out to our members for maintaining a constant vigil on their workplace with CAB, the industry body noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU