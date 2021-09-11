IIP Registers 11.5% Growth In July 2021

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 11.5% on a year-on-year basis in July 2021. For July 2021, the quick estimates of IIP, with base 2011-12 stands at 131.4, a statement by the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry said. The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for July stood at 104.6, 130.9 and 184.7, respectively.

As per the ministry data, the manufacturing sector's output rose 10.5%, while mining output jumped 19.5% in July 2021. Power generation moved up 11.1% as well. During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the IIP marked a growth of 34.1%, compared to the contraction of 29.3% during Q1 FY21.

