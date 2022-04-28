Indian healthcare industry expected to reach close to $380 billion this year

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog has stated that the Indian healthcare industry has been growing at a fast pace since 2016 and it is expected to reach close to $380 billion this year. Inviting foreign investors to produce medical devices in India,Kant stated that if the investors develop and manufacture medical devices here, they are not producing only for India but for the world and the market is huge in size and scale.

Healthcare along with the pharma and medical sector are India's biggest job creators. India's relative cost competitiveness and availability of skilled labour will make it a favoured destination also for the medical value tourism in the years to come.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)