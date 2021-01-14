Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoA for water supply project from Govt. of Karnataka

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received Letter of Acceptance for the work of Rs.198.80 crore (excluding GST) from Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development Division, Kalaburgi, Karnataka Government for the work of Filling of tanks in Kalaburgi (south) Taluka of Kalaburgi district by lifting Water from Bennethora Reservoir for ground water development & drinking water purpose on turnkey basis including operation and maintenance for 5 years.

The project is to be completed within 24 months.

The Agreement will be signed in due course.

