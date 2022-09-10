Indian Overseas Bank hikes MCLR rate by 10 bps

The PSU bank on Friday announced an increase in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points, effective from Saturday, 10 September 2022.The overnight MCLR increased from 6.95% to 7.05%, followed by the one month MCLR rate raised from 7.05% to 7.15%. The interest rate on the three month and six month MCLR rose from 7.60% to 7.70%.
The one year MCLR rate rose from 7.65% to 7.75%. The interest rate on the two year and three year MCLR rose from 7.70% to 7.80%.
The public sector bank raised the MCLR by 10 basis points across tenors. The revised rates will be effective from Saturday, 10 September 2022.
The bank reported 20.1% rise in net profit to Rs 392.18 crore despite of a 2.5% decline in total income to Rs 5,028.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Indian Overseas Bank is one of the 12 public sector banks (PSB) in India. As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held 96.38% in IOB, followed by institutional investors, the public, and others.
Shares of Indian Overseas Bank were down 0.79% to settle at Rs 18.75 on Friday, 9 September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU