Indian Overseas Bank jumps 3.51%

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 11.8, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% drop in NIFTY and a 36.71% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11.8, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11397.8. The Sensex is at 38505.8, up 0.75%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 8.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1457.1, up 2.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

