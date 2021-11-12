Indices hit day's high; Nifty regains 18,000 mark

The benchmark indices hit intraday high during afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 615.6 points or 1.03% at 60,535.29. The Nifty 50 index jumped 181.95 points or 1.02% at 18,055.55.

Infosys (up 2.12%), Reliance Industries (RIL) (up 1.41%) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) (up 2.12%) boosted the indices.

Broader indices lagged the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.15%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,654 shares rose and 1,591 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Tech Mahindra (up 4%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) (up 2.30%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.19%) and Infosys (up 2.12%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Bajaj Auto (down 3.02%), NTPC (down 1.21%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.38%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Nifty Results Today:

Coal India (up 0.09%), Grasim Industries (up 0.41%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.38%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.39%), ONGC (up 1.01%) will announce their quarterly results today.

Earnings Impact:

Tata Steel fell 1.20%. The steel maker reported 661.34% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,918.11 crore on 56.45% rise in total income to Rs 61,459.04 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 0.14%. The company reported 101.56% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 326.28 crore on 14.89% rise in total income to Rs 1857.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Friday, 12 November 2021, as global investors assess recent high inflation prints and corporate earnings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)