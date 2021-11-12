Indices hit day's high; Nifty regains 18,000 mark

The benchmark indices hit intraday high during afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 615.6 points or 1.03% at 60,535.29. The Nifty 50 index jumped 181.95 points or 1.02% at 18,055.55.
Infosys (up 2.12%), Reliance Industries (RIL) (up 1.41%) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) (up 2.12%) boosted the indices.
Broader indices lagged the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.15%.
Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,654 shares rose and 1,591 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Tech Mahindra (up 4%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) (up 2.30%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.19%) and Infosys (up 2.12%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.
Bajaj Auto (down 3.02%), NTPC (down 1.21%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.38%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.
Nifty Results Today:
Coal India (up 0.09%), Grasim Industries (up 0.41%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.38%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.39%), ONGC (up 1.01%) will announce their quarterly results today.
Earnings Impact:
Tata Steel fell 1.20%. The steel maker reported 661.34% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,918.11 crore on 56.45% rise in total income to Rs 61,459.04 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 0.14%. The company reported 101.56% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 326.28 crore on 14.89% rise in total income to Rs 1857.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Global Markets:
Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Friday, 12 November 2021, as global investors assess recent high inflation prints and corporate earnings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU