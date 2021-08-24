Indices may open in green

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 88 points at the opening bell.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

As many as 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, including ones at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments.

The total indicative value of NMP for core assets of the central government has been estimated at Rs 6 lakh crore over the four-year period FY22 to FY25. More than half of the monetisation plan is from the roads and railways sector.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Tuesday, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped to a record closing high following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly began issuing new disclosure requirements to Chinese firms looking to list in New York, as part of a push to raise investor awareness of the risks involved.

Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine became the first in the U.S. on Monday to be granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, clearing the path for more vaccine mandates.

US stocks finished higher Monday and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high, led by reopening stocks as the Food and Drug Administration approved its first Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA granted full approval for the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks managed to close with decent gains after a volatile session on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 226.47 points or 0.41% to 55,555.79. The Nifty 50 index gained 45.95 points or 0.28% to 16,496.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,363.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,452.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 August, provisional data showed.

