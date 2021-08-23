Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.70%

Nifty IT index closed up 1.70% at 33919.8 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mindtree Ltd gained 4.65%, HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 4.09% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd added 2.74%.

The Nifty IT index is up 88.00% over last one year compared to the 45.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.70% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.28% to close at 16496.45 while the SENSEX added 0.41% to close at 55555.79 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)