Indices poised for firm opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 77 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee is reportedly scheduled to travel to Beijing as part of his annual visit until Saturday to brief state leaders on the city's economic, social and political situation.

US stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of monetary policy.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses on Tuesday, tracking negative global cues. The barometer index S&P BSE Sensex declined 103.90 points or 0.17% to 61,702.29. The Nifty 50 index lost 35.15 points or 0.19% to 18,385.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 455.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 494.74 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 December, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)