Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.21%

Sensex down 104 pts, Nifty closes below 18,400
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.21% at 437.7 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 2.88%, DLF Ltd shed 1.83% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 1.75%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 0.81% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.19% to close at 18385.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.17% to close at 61702.29 today.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 16:00 IST

