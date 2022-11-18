Indices poised for higher opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 53 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher with the biggest gains posted by technology stocks as investors looked past warnings by Federal Reserve officials of higher interest rates to fight inflation.

Japan's core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years.

Wall Street's main indices ended modestly lower on Thursday as hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve official and data showing the labor market remained tight led some investors to worry about more aggressive interest rate hikes.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said policymakers should increase interest rates to at least 5% to 5.25% to curb inflation. He also warned of further financial stress ahead.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended November 12, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the headline equity indices ended with modest losses after a volatile session on Thursday. Global cues were negative amid geopolitical tensions in Poland. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 230.12 points or 0.37% to 61,750.60. The Nifty 50 index lost 65.75 points or 0.36% to 18,343.90.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 449.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 November, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)