Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 1.36%

Nifty Auto index closed down 1.36% at 12927.4 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tube Investments of India Ltd dropped 2.22%, Ashok Leyland Ltd slipped 2.20% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 2.13%.

The Nifty Auto index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 2.49% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.00% and Nifty Consumption index has slid 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.36% to close at 18343.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.37% to close at 61750.6 today.

