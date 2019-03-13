Indices regain strength

Stocks regained strength in mid-morning trade. At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 129.21 points or 0.34% at 37,664.87. The was up 20.25 points or 0.18% at 11,321.45.

A bout of volatility was seen in early trade as the key indices regained positive zone soon after erasing early gains. Key benchmark indices trimmed gains in morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.18%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was off 0.17%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 953 shares rose and 1330 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.41%), (up 2.03%), (up 1.91%), (up 1.41%) and HDFC (up 1.32%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

Raymond shed 0.15%. Raymond had entered into a development management agreement (DMA) with Colorplus Realty for developing its upcoming realty project, Raymond Realty Phase I. In order to gain better operational efficiencies and control on the project, the company intends to undertake the development on its own. Therefore, the said DMA has been terminated with mutual consent and an application has been made for modification of the RERA Registration. The termination of the DMA will not impact the development of the project and same is expected to progress as per schedule. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019.

rose 0.28%. has further invested Rs 30 crore in the equity capital of (TVS CS), a subsidiary company. Consequently, the company's direct holding in TVS CS increased to 10.29%. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019.

On the macro front, industrial production and data was released by the government after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019. India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) rose at slower pace of 1.7% in January 2019, compared with 2.6% growth recorded in December 2018. The industrial production growth for December 2018 has been revised upwards from 2.4% increase reported provisionally.

The all- general CPI rose to 2.57% in February 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 1.97% in January 2019. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.81% and urban area 3.43% in February 2019 as against 1.22% and 2.91% in January 2019. The core CPI inflation eased to 5.29% in February 2019 compared with 5.35% in January 2019.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower as investors awaited another make-or-break on US stocks closed mostly higher Tuesday, led by the health care and

In US economic data, the consumer-price index rose 0.2% in February following three months of no change, the Labor Department said. Core prices, which strip out volatile changes in the cost of an rose 0.1%. Year-over-year, overall inflation fell from growth of 1.6% in January to 1.5%, while annual core inflation fell from 2.2% to 2.1%.

In Europe, UK lawmakers once again rejected Theresa May's deal. Parliament will vote later Wednesday on whether to leave the EU with no deal and if that fails, another vote on Thursday to decide whether to extend the deadline.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)