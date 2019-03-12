Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.19%

Realty index ended up 2.62% at 244.9 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd rose 6.16%, jumped 4.79% and gained 4.63%.

The Realty index has fallen 23.00% over last one year compared to the 8.44% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, gained 2.13% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.86% on the day. In broad markets, the witnessed a rise of 1.19% to close at 11301.2 while the SENSEX increased 1.30% to close at 37535.66 today.

