Indices trade with decent gains; PSU banks advance

The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 18,650 mark. Realty, media and PSU bank stocks outperformed while FMCG shares lagged behind.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 109.6 points or 0.18% to 62,642.90. The Nifty 50 index added 44.20 points or 0.24% to 18,652.20.

The Nifty Bank index recorded its fresh record high today at 44,151.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.72% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.81%.

The market breadth was strong.

On the BSE, 2,064 shares rose and 1,409 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined to 7.217 as compared with 7.265 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.43, compared with its close of 82.6025 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 February 2023 settlement lost 0.17% to Rs 54,648.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 103.97.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.99% to 3.468.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2023 settlement declined 7 cents or 0.09% to $80.61 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU bank index rose 1.39% to 4,587.80. The index advanced 6.73% in three trading sessions.

UCO Bank (up 17.21%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 7.62%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 7.35%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 4.9%), Indian Bank (up 2.65%), Central Bank of India (up 2.15%), State Bank of India (up 1.19%), Union Bank of India (up 1.17%), Canara Bank (up 0.8%) and Punjab National Bank (up 0.25%) were the gainers.

On the other hand, Bank of India (down 0.64%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Transmission gained 1.60% after the company said that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Cooling Solutions (ACSL), on 12 December, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh each.

Coal India (CIL) rose 0.28% after the PSU company said that it has issued letters of acceptance (LoA) for seven coal projects to be pursued through engagement of mine developer and operators (MDO). Cumulatively, these projects have production capacity of close to 100 million tonne per year (MT/Y).

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 20% after the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday (13 December 2022) approved an investment of Rs 1,925 crore by the company in the Nagpur region of Maharashtra.

