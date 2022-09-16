Indices trade with deep cuts; NSE VIX jumps 4.71%

The key equity barometers continued to trade with steep losses in the early afternoon trade. Negative global cues dampened the investors sentiment. The Nifty hovered below the 17,700 level. Barring the Nifty Private Bank index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the red.

At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 700.52 points or 1.17% to 59,233.49. The Nifty 50 index lost 203 points or 1.14% to 17,674.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.38% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.07%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,121 shares rose and 2,244 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.71% to 1926.

The Nifty 29 September 2022 futures were trading at 17,681.05 , at a premium of 8.75 points as compared with the spot at 17,899.65.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 93.6 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 41.3 lakh contracts were seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 1.79% to 2,130.65, continuing its falling streak to the second day. The index advanced 3.93% in two trading sessions.

Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Inox Leisure (down 3.72%), PVR (down 3.64%), Dish TV India (down 2.45%), Saregama India (down 1.76%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.53%) Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.19%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.07%), Sun TV Network (down 0.99%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.86%) and TV18 Broadcast (down 0.49%) were the losers.

Stocks in Spotlight :

HFCL declined 1.77%. The company said that the High Court of Delhi vide its order passed on 14 September 2022 has vacated the ex-parte injunction order dated 12 January 2022, which was passed by it in the matter of Sterlite Technologies. On January 20 this year, Sterlite Technologies had announced that it had secured an ex‐parte ad‐interim injunction against Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) in a patent infringement litigation filed in Delhi High Court.

IndusInd Bank rallied 4.15% after the private lender said that its board has considered and approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the managing director (MD) & CEO of the bank. The board of directors of the bank has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD and CEO, for a further period of three years, with effect from 24 March 2023 up to 23 March 2026 (both days inclusive).

CSB Bank jumped 4.82% after the bank appointed Pralay Mondal as its managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years with effect from 15 September 2022. Pralay Mondal was the deputy managing director of the bank since 17 February 2022 and appointed as the interim managing director & CEO with effect from 1 April 2022, in the absence of a regular managing director & CEO in the bank.

