IndusInd Bank Ltd Spurts 2.59%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.52%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 9.69% over last one month compared to 2.53% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose 2.59% today to trade at Rs 807. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.52% to quote at 38786.23. The index is down 2.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India increased 1.74% and ICICI Bank Ltd added 1.69% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 1.63 % over last one year compared to the 0.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 9.69% over last one month compared to 2.53% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10605 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 95965 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1241.85 on 28 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 763.75 on 23 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)