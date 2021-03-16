Indices turn range bound; breadth positive

Domestic indices were trading with modest gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the crucial 15,000 mark. Metal and PSU bank stocks saw selling pressure while IT stocks advanced. Shares rose on bargain hunting after yesterday's steep correction.

At 11:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 318.84 points or 0.63% at 50,713.92. The Nifty 50 index gained 81.3 points or 0.54% at 15,010.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.2% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was gained 0.53%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1523 shares rose and 1123 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 120,191,417 with 2,660,076 deaths. India reported 223,432 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 158,856 deaths while 110,27,543 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.17 crore. A total of 3 crore 17 lakh 71 thousand 6 hundred 61 vaccine doses have been given so far. On the 59th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 15 March 2021, a total of 18 lakh 63 thousand 6 hundred 23 vaccine doses were given.

Economy:

India's overall exports in February 2021 were $27.93 billion, as compared to $27.74 billion in February 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.67%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs 2,03,201.56 crore in February 2021, registering a positive growth of 2.46%.

Imports in February 2021 were $40.54 billion (Rs 2,94,985.04 crore), which is an increase of 6.96% in dollar terms and 8.86% in rupee terms over imports in February 2020.

The trade deficit for February 2021 was estimated at $12.62 billion as against the deficit of $10.16 billion in February 2020, which is an increase of 24.14%.

Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April-February 2020-21 is estimated at $7.80 billion as compared to the deficit of $75.90 billion in April-February 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Finance has released the final weekly installment of Rs 4,104 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT jumped 2.07% to 26,570.70, rising for second trading session. The index has risen 2.6% in two days.

Coforge (up 5%), Mphasis (up 4.35%), Mindtree (up 2.8%), HCL Tech (up 2.4%), Infosys (up 2.16%), TCS (up 2%), L&T Infotech (up 1.9%) were top gainers in IT segment.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anupam Rasayan received bids for 4.2 crore shares as against 97.01 lakh shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data at 10:50 IST on Tuesday (16 March 2021). The issue was subscribed 4.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday, 12 March 2021, and it will close on today, 16 March 2021. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 553-555 per share.

The offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 760 crore by the company. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi Organics received bids for 8.94 crore shares as against 3.25 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data at 10:50 IST on Tuesday (16 March 2021). The issue was subscribed 2.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on today, 15 March 2021, and it will close on Wednesday, 17 March 2021. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 129-130 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 115 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The offer comprises of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore by the promoter Yellow Stone Trust.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Craftsman Automation received bids for 24.29 lakh shares as against 38.69 lakh shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data at 10:50 IST on Tuesday (16 March 2021). The issue was subscribed 0.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday, 15 March 2021, and it will close on Wednesday, 17 March 2021. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 1488-1490 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue comprises of equity shares comprising a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Global Markets:

Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Fed meeting stateside.

In US, the Dow and S&P 500 both hit new records on Monday as investors grew optimistic about the economic reopening from the pandemic.

As a part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that became law last week, the IRS started processing $1,400 direct payments for millions of Americans, which is expected to add juice to the already recovering economy.

Investors will be gearing up for the Federal Open Market Committee two-day meeting on March 16 and 17. It is reportedly expected that the U. S. central bank may revise up its GDP forecast, following a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package that will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. The Fed will also deliver its decision on interest rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)