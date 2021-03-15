Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.44%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.44% at 1690.55 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd fell 2.78%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.54% and T. V.

Today Network Ltd dropped 2.40%. The Nifty Media index has increased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 49.97% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.31% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.67% to close at 14929.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.78% to close at 50395.08 today.

