IndiGo selects CFM's LEAP-1A engines to power its A320neo family aircrafts

IndiGo today announced that it has selected CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft. This agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement.

In 2019, IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines and signed a long-term service agreement for engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft.

This new agreement, therefore, secures the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service agreements for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft.

The airline is currently operating seven A320neo and 15 A321neo with LEAP-1A engines. This agreement will secure LEAP-1A engines and service agreements for its A320neo family aircraft to be delivered from 2023 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)