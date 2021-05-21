TCS establishes its first European Pace Port in Amsterdam

Tata Consultancy Services has launched TCS Pace Port Amsterdam, a co-innovation and advanced research center designed to help customers successfully navigate their growth and transformation journeys.

Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers, TCS Pace Port Amsterdam will serve as a hub for TCS teams to co-innovate with European customers, guiding them through the discovery, definition, refinement and delivery phases of innovation.

The center will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions.

TCS Pace Port Amsterdam is the third co-innovation center by TCS, after New York and Tokyo, in a global network of physical-digital innovation hubs that bring to life the TCS Pace philosophy of unifying the best of TCS' innovation assets, capabilities and practices to build meaningful and accelerated outcomes. The TCS Pace Innovation Architecture provides a structured framework for companies to ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and focus their efforts on real, purpose-driven business needs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)