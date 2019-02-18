Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.88% to Rs 2.94 croreNet Loss of Indra Industries reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 39.88% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.944.89 -40 OPM %-21.4325.77 -PBDT-1.990.12 PL PBT-2.16-0.13 -1562 NP-2.16-0.13 -1562
