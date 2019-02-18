JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ganges Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Indra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.88% to Rs 2.94 crore

Net Loss of Indra Industries reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 39.88% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.944.89 -40 OPM %-21.4325.77 -PBDT-1.990.12 PL PBT-2.16-0.13 -1562 NP-2.16-0.13 -1562

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements