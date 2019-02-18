Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 65.52% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Lakshya, Ramchandran-Pardeshi guide AAI to title at 74th Inter State-Inter Zonal Badminton
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 6.27 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.276.87 -9 OPM %-1.4411.50 -PBDT0.540.68 -21 PBT0.100.29 -66 NP0.100.29 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU