Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit declines 65.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.276.87 -9 OPM %-1.4411.50 -PBDT0.540.68 -21 PBT0.100.29 -66 NP0.100.29 -66

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:13 IST

