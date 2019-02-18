India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 53.26% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Home Loans reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Home Credit India expects break even this fiscal
SBI, LIC Housing offer concessional home loan for flood-affected Kerala
HDFC waives processing fee on home improvement loan for Kerala
India welcomes Britain's decision to extradite Vijay Mallya
-
Sales rise 79.19% to Rs 8.87 croreNet profit of India Home Loans declined 53.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 79.19% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.874.95 79 OPM %74.9769.09 -PBDT0.711.36 -48 PBT0.591.27 -54 NP0.430.92 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU