India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 53.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 79.19% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans declined 53.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 79.19% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.874.95 79 OPM %74.9769.09 -PBDT0.711.36 -48 PBT0.591.27 -54 NP0.430.92 -53

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:13 IST

