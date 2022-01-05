IndusInd Bank deposits rise 19% YoY

-
The bank's total deposits increased by 19% to Rs 2,84,835 crore as of 31 December 2021 from Rs 2,39,584 crore as on 31 December 2020.On a quarter-on-quarter basis, deposits grew by 3% from Rs 2,75,473 crore posted on 30 September 2021. Retail Deposits and Deposits from Small Business Customers amounted to Rs 1,13,615 crores as of 31 December 2021 as compared to Rs 1,11,754 crores as of 30 September 2021.
Net advances of the bank rose by 3% sequentially and 10% year on year to Rs 2,28,128 crore as on 31 December 2021. CASA ratio improved to 42.2% as on 31 December 2021 as against 40.5% as on 31 December 2020.
IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. The private bank's standalone net profit surged 72% to Rs 1113.53 crore on an 8.6% increase in total income to Rs 9487.56 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading 0.07% lower at Rs 903.55 on BSE.
