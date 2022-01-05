Brightcom Group Ltd Slides 4.97%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.31%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 17.31% over last one month compared to 10.81% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.34% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 4.97% today to trade at Rs 154.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.31% to quote at 37872.5. The index is up 10.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd decreased 4.29% and D-Link India Ltd lost 3.22% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 48.85 % over last one year compared to the 23.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 17.31% over last one month compared to 10.81% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 204.8 on 24 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.32 on 28 Jan 2021.

