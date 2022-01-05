Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 129.52 points or 0.72% at 18043.79 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.55%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.37%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.49%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.24%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.83%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.45%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.64%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.49%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.55 or 0.05% at 59883.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.1 points or 0.05% at 17814.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.01 points or 0.05% at 29911.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.68 points or 0.01% at 8909.4.

On BSE,1455 shares were trading in green, 1445 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

