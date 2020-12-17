IndusInd Bank launches Pioneer Heritage in partnership with MasterCard

-
IndusInd Bank in partnership with Mastercard announced the launch of its first metal credit card - 'PIONEER Heritage' for the Bank's ultra-high net worth segment of customers. Equipped with best-in-class features & privileges across an array of categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle among others, the all-new credit card has been specially curated to match the requirements of affluent Indian professionals and entrepreneurs.
It is also part of the 'World Elite' platform by Mastercard comprising privileges that complement the lifestyle of the discerning few. The 'World Elite' platform is Mastercard's signature global program that offers the choicest benefits to HNI cardholders across their passion points.
With the launch of the 'Pioneer Heritage Credit Card', IndusInd Bank has joined the ranks with few other banks globally, that offer a credit card which has been exquisitely crafted with metal.
