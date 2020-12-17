Sunedison Infrastructure update on business restructuring

The Board of Sunedison Infrastructure at its meeting held on 15 December 2020 have accorded their approval for capital contribution to be made by the Company amounting to Rs 18.66 crore in Sherisha Solar LLP, under the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (LLP Act) by way of execution of a limited liability partnership agreement.

The investment is part of the restructuring of the company's business to separate the under-construction solar power projects and the commissioned solar power projects.

