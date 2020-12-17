Vaibhav Global's US arm Shop LC lists on Amazon, eBay and Walmart in Canada

Shop LC, Vaibhav Global's US subsidiary, has expanded presence on third party marketplaces by listing products on Amazon, eBay and Walmart in Canada.

The new storefront is now live on http://www.amazon.ca, https://www.ebay.ca/ and https://www.walmart.ca/en as Shop LC Delivering Joy, to purchase affordable fashion jewelry and lifestyle products. The Company has partnered with DHL to fulfill timely deliveries of the products in the Canada market.

