IndusInd Bank Ltd sees continued selling pressure

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 556.15, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 63.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% slide in NIFTY and a 30.35% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 556.15, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 11194.75. The Sensex is at 37907.81, down 0.33%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 5.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21366.8, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 175.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 556.65, down 0.54% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd tumbled 63.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% slide in NIFTY and a 30.35% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)