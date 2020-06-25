JUST IN
HUDCO receives revision in credit ratings from Fitch Ratings
INEOS Styrolution India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.55% to Rs 359.00 crore

Net profit of INEOS Styrolution India reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.55% to Rs 359.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.47% to Rs 1579.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2090.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales359.00482.18 -26 1579.002090.53 -24 OPM %6.00-1.68 -4.130.38 - PBDT18.24-11.43 LP 56.028.44 564 PBT8.88-20.34 LP 24.45-18.48 LP NP4.45-13.60 LP -9.52-12.47 24

