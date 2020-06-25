Jocil standalone net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 35.28% to Rs 121.09 crore

Net profit of Jocil declined 1.38% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.28% to Rs 121.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 294.01% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 446.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 402.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

