Jocil standalone net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 35.28% to Rs 121.09 croreNet profit of Jocil declined 1.38% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.28% to Rs 121.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 294.01% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 446.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 402.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales121.0989.51 35 446.25402.44 11 OPM %1.730.75 -4.251.66 - PBDT4.120.90 358 23.576.98 238 PBT2.58-0.53 LP 17.651.26 1301 NP1.431.45 -1 12.493.17 294
