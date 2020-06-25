Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 6.18 croreNet profit of Virat Industries rose 800.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 127.69% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 26.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.186.11 1 26.3824.13 9 OPM %9.3910.15 -12.0511.85 - PBDT0.820.67 22 3.912.99 31 PBT0.330.17 94 2.001.05 90 NP0.270.03 800 1.480.65 128
