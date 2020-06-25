Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 800.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.69% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 26.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.186.1126.3824.139.3910.1512.0511.850.820.673.912.990.330.172.001.050.270.031.480.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)