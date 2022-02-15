Info Edge (India) to invest in Juno Learning

Info Edge (India) has entered into an agreement to acquire securities in Juno Learning (Juno) for an amount of about Rs.11.25 crore.

Juno is engaged in the business, which is an interactive, online school that teaches sales techniques, processes, and tools to students and entry-level professionals in an experiential manner, to enhance employability.

The company has agreed to acquire 4,331 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each as Primary acquisition of shares.

The aggregate shareholding of the Company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 25% on a fully converted & diluted basis.

