Induslnd Bank to facilitate digital transactions on e-NAM portal

Induslnd Bank announced that it has been empanelled by the Small Farmers Agri- Business Consortium (SFAC) to facilitate digital collection and settlement services on National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) portal for the transactions between farmers and traders across the country.

Induslnd Bank has been directly integrated with e-NAM platform to provide safe and hassle free payments, clearing and settlement services to the farmers and traders.

Under this arrangement, the bank will offer an array of transaction services through digital modes including multi-net banking, debit card, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI to the buyer and seller of the agriculture produce.

