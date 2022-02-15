Induslnd Bank to facilitate digital transactions on e-NAM portal

-
ALSO READ
Intellect launches cloud-ready digital transaction banking platform
iGTB to digitize transaction banking for leading Islamic bank in APAC
lndusInd Bank launches 'Indus Merchant Solutions' app
Escorts spurts on signing a MoU with IndusInd Bank
Nam Securities standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Induslnd Bank announced that it has been empanelled by the Small Farmers Agri- Business Consortium (SFAC) to facilitate digital collection and settlement services on National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) portal for the transactions between farmers and traders across the country.
Induslnd Bank has been directly integrated with e-NAM platform to provide safe and hassle free payments, clearing and settlement services to the farmers and traders.
Under this arrangement, the bank will offer an array of transaction services through digital modes including multi-net banking, debit card, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI to the buyer and seller of the agriculture produce.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU