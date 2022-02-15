Ramkrishna Forgings commissions warm forging plant

-

Commences supplies of products to India's leading Axle manufacturerRamkrishna Forgings has successfully started dispatches of warm forging processed parts to India's leading Axle manufacturer. RKFL had done capex in 2021, which is completed and now products despatches have started. Sample supplies will enable to garner new potential business worth Rs 75 crore in revenue over a three-year period.
