Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 544.13 points or 1.88% at 28370.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.35%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.56%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.4%),Mindtree Ltd (down 2.36%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 2.19%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.07%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.91%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.9%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.85%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (up 6.11%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 4.99%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 4.37%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 790.95 or 1.33% at 58746.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 209.05 points or 1.18% at 17550.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.94 points or 0.29% at 28733.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.23 points or 0.05% at 8944.39.

On BSE,1870 shares were trading in green, 1484 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

