Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for depression and herpes drugs

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Venlafaxine extended-release tablets and Pregabalin extended-release tablets.Venlafaxine is used to treat depression, anxiety, panic attacks and social anxiety disorder. It is expected to improve mood and energy levels in patients. The medication is also expected to decrease fear, anxiety, unwanted thoughts and the number of panic attacks. According to IQVIA MAT July 2022, Venlafaxine extended-release tablets had annual sales of $46 million in the United States.
Pregabalin extended-release tablets are used to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes or shingles (herpes zoster) infection. Pregabalin extended-release tablets had annual sales of $3 million in the United States according to IQVIA MAT June 2022.
Both the drugs will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
The group now has 322 approvals and has so far filed over 428 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 11.7% to Rs 518.3 crore on a 1.8% increase in total income from operations to Rs 4,072.7 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences declined 0.90% to Rs 374.65 on the BSE.
