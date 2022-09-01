Aarti Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paramount Communications Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd and Rossell India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2022.

Paramount Communications Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd and Rossell India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2022.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 885.15 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1079 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 22.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 4.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd rose 15.24% to Rs 92.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd spurt 14.52% to Rs 263.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13776 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)