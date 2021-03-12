Infosys extends partnership with Newmont Corporation

To standardize and digitize delivery models across its mining sites

Infosys announced a five-year extension to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold mining company, to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites. Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont.

As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering. Infosys BPM will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced techniques like knowledge management, simulation, and best-in-class processes. DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized processes.

Infosys BPM will also improve Newmont's touchless invoice processing across their Accounts Payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

