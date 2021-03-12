Man Infraconstruction JV to launch real estate development project 'Insignia' in Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction through its JV entity, Man Chandak Realty LLP, is launching a real estate development Project having total saleable area of approx. 350,000 sq. ft. at Vile Parle West, Mumbai under the 'Development Management Model'.

The said Project will be developed in two phases and Phase I of the Project will be launched in the name of "Insignia".

